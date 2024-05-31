University's president gives ‘State of FAMU’ report. Here’s what he said—and didn’t say

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson had a lot to talk about during his “State of FAMU” report to alumni Friday — including record-breaking research funding, increased application rates and the impacts of three recent Tallahassee tornadoes.

What he did not touch on was a major gift crisis that recently drew national attention following a now ‘ceased’ $237 million donation from Texas hemp farmer Gregory Gerami and an associated family trust.

FAMU President Larry Robinson.

The controversial donation created a rollercoaster of excitement, skepticism, frustration and disappointment after being announced to the public at a spring commencement ceremony on May 4, where Gerami confidently said, “The money is in the bank.”

But instead, he transferred 14 million shares of stock of indeterminate value that could be worth $300 million or zero dollars, according to one FAMU Foundation board member.

The major gift is currently under investigation with oversight from the Board of Governors' Office of the Inspector General as it monitors the crisis along with the Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney law firm.

Florida A&M celebrates its Spring 2024 Commencement with guest speaker Mr Gregory Gerami, This inspiring figure, who overcame a myriad of challenges to become the founder of Batterson Farms Corp., is championing the cause of sustainable farming.

Robinson gave his state of the university report to alumni Friday morning during a FAMU National Alumni Association Convention in Tampa, Florida, which began Thursday and will end Sunday morning.

“At the beginning of every day and at the end of every day, we all want the same thing — and that is what’s best for Florida A&M University,” Robinson said.

Although he did not address the donation in his 20-minute long speech, here's what he did say:

Thousands of students want to attend FAMU

Robinson says over 22,000 students have been trying to get into the university while applications were rolling in for fall 2024.

"There are Rattlers in high places through the nation and throughout the world, but there are countless others knocking at the door," Robinson said.

In December of last year, FAMU currently had over 13,400 applications for fall 2024 compared to 12,905 at that same time during the previous school year.

FAMU historically surpasses $102 million in research funding

The university recently broke a $100 million mark during the 2023-2024 fiscal year by bringing in over $102 million in research funding.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, FAMU reported $96.4 million in research awards.

Robinson said the university’s faculty had an “amazing year” in terms of garnering this year’s research dollars, adding that there is still time to secure more funds as the fiscal year ends June 30.

“They’re working to help us attain Research 1 status,” Robinson said, referring to FAMU’s goal of earning the classification of a Carnegie R1 Research Institution while it currently holds an R2 status.

An undated photo of Miles Davis (left), Julian "Cannonball" Adderley (middle), and John Coltrane (right).

Naming FAMU's music institute after Julian ‘Cannonball’ and Nat Adderley

FAMU’s Institute for Research in Music and Entertainment Industry Studies was recently renamed The Julian "Cannonball" and Nat Adderley Music Institute to honor the jazz icons, who were both FAMU alumni.

The university’s Board of Trustees approved the dedication during a December 2023 meeting, and a jazz concert was held in April to unveil and celebrate the honorary naming.

Street dedication in honor of FAMU tennis star Althea Gibson

Wahnish Way was recently renamed Althea Gibson Way by the City of Tallahassee, dedicating the street’s new name after the former Rattler tennis star. Gibson broke the color barrier and became the first African American to win a Grand Slam title.

“When you come to Bragg Stadium for football, you’ll be coming down a new road,” Robinson told the alumni association members.

Downed trees and powerlines in front of FAMU after severe storms and a suspected tornado hit Tallahassee Friday morning.

FAMU campus feels Tallahassee tornadoes’ impact

Three tornadoes with winds at 115 mph swept through Tallahassee May 10, leaving a trail of severe damage on FAMU’s campus.

“They did more damage to the campus than I’ve witnessed in the 27 years I’ve been here,” Robinson said. “What I saw was devastating. It looked like a bomb had been set off in terms of the number of downed trees and power lines."

As the university could be looking at between $9 million and $10 million worth of damage following the tornadoes, recovery work continues in efforts to repair damaged roofs and water damage in several buildings on the campus.

“It’s going to be a while before we fully get back to that majestic, beautiful campus that you all are accustomed to,” Robinson said.

