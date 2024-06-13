University of West Georgia president leaving to head Arkansas State University system

University of West Georgia (UWG) President Brendan Kelly is leaving later this year for a new job as president of the Arkansas State University System.

Kelly began his tenure at UWG, which has about 11,000 enrolled students, in March 2020 as the COVID pandemic was taking hold. During his time there, the university has broken records in student retention, fundraising, and degrees conferred.

West Georgia also elevated its athletic program to NCAA Division I on Kelly’s watch and established two new colleges and one new school.

“Serving as president of the University of West Georgia is one of the greatest privileges of my life and represents some of the best work we can achieve in higher education,” Kelly said in a statement he shared with the university’s faculty and staff last week.

“We have spent our time at this institution trying to plant seeds, knowing that others would enjoy the shade of the mature trees.”

Kelly’s start date in Arkansas, which hosts abut 26,000 students across all its campuses, has not been announced, but it will be no later than Oct. 1. An interim president for UWG has not been named.