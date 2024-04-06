The University of Utah’s block “U” will not be wrapped in colors this Pride Week — here’s why

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The University of Utah released new branding restrictions Tuesday for the block “U” on campus, preventing any group from wrapping it moving forward.

The block “U” has been wrapped a total of seven times, according to the university’s press release, and was first wrapped with colored stripes in 2021 for Pride Week. It has since been wrapped three other times for Pride, twice for Veteran’s Day and once for the university’s Basic Needs Collective referral hub.

READ NEXT: Dog shot twice between the eyes in Utah survives, returns home after surgeries

The university said they changed the policy after the vinyl wrappings damaged the paint on the block. They said the repair costs could range anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

In addition, university officials say each wrap costs $3,500 to install and remove and has to be placed on the block when temperatures are between 45 and 80 degrees. They say the logistics and high costs limit the organizations that can wrap the block.

“We know that having communal landmarks on campus and the ritual associated with them creates a unique sense of place for University of Utah students and is essential to creating college town magic,” said Chief Experience Officer Andrea Thomas. “Though it’s necessary to change this practice, we are committed to finding alternatives to wrapping the Block U.”

The director of the university’s LGBT Resource Center, Harry Hawkins, sent a statement saying they were deeply disappointed in the change.

“It is with a heavy heart that I address the recent announcement concerning the tradition of wrapping the block U for Pride Week on our campus. Learning that we will not continue this vibrant expression of solidarity and visibility during Pride Week has been a source of deep disappointment,” the statement read.

The director continued to say the resource center has always been committed to paying the costs of the wrap and removal as they believe “fostering an inclusive environment transcends financial considerations.”

Hawkins wrote that they are working with others to create a new way to highlight Pride Week. University officials also wrote in the initial announcement that the school will continue to light the columns running along the Hall of Flags every Pride Week.

The policy will go into effect at the end of this academic year and the final wrap will be taken off the block.

“I understand that this news may evoke feelings of frustration and sadness within our community, and it’s okay to feel that way,” Hawkins wrote in the statement. “Though the block U may no longer be adorned with Pride colors, our dedication to supporting our LGBTQ community remains unwavering.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.