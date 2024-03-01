University of Tennessee looks to the future with four proposed degrees in AI, data science

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville plans to add four future-looking bachelor's degrees that prepare students to work in artificial intelligence, data science and other emerging fields.

Three of the programs would be in the new College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies, which focuses on customizable degree paths in fields of study like AI.

The degrees – in data science, artificial intelligence, customizable studies and environmental engineering – are all about preparing students to fill gaps in the workforce.

Three require internships to complete, which aligns with UT's goal to keep graduates working in Tennessee.

“All four of them are student focused. All four of them are, I think, what we would call ‘workplace directed.’ I believe that these are academic programs that will bring more students to the University of Tennessee Knoxville, and send more of them out into Tennessee to work on really important projects and problems," UT Knoxville provost Dr. John Zomchick said during a UT System board committee meeting Feb. 29.

The programs will need to be approved by the UT Board of Trustees at its March 1 meeting and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission on May 16.

Here's what you need to know about the four degrees that would be offered this fall, if approved.

Bachelor of science in data science

College : Emerging and Collaborative Studies, which already offers a data science minor.

What is the degree? : The degree will teach students how to create meaningful information, models and analysis using data.

What students will learn ?: Students will develop skills and understanding of data science through statistics, data modeling, core data mining and machine learning skills to extract, prepare and visualize data.

Required courses: Nine core courses in data science create the bulk of the program, and students will take one of eight core courses in order each semester with a final capstone project at the end. Additionally, students will meet Volunteer Core Curriculum requirements, take approved electives and complete six research, internships or service credits.

Bachelor of science in applied artificial intelligence

College : Emerging and Collaborative Studies

What is the degree? : The program offers a basic understanding of AI concepts, data sources and tools across various fields. The degree teaches students about AI technology as well as the privacy and ethical aspects of AI.

What students will learn : Students will learn about AI practices, models, ethics, machine-learning skills and computing skills. The program provides a less technical context for AI in order to reach a broad audience of students while focusing on real-world applications.

Required courses: The 120-credit hour program features 27 hours in core courses along with a required six to 12 hours of research, internships or service credits.

Bachelor of science in innovative transdisciplinary studies

College : Emerging and Collaborative Studies

What is the degree? : A customizable degree program with stackable certificates to prepare students for multiple opportunities in the workforce. The degree allows students to design their own degree program pathway in a flexibile and adaptable way across various fields, perfect for "the modern day student," according to Zomchick.

What students will learn : The current list of eight certificates: Applied Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence Integration in Music, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine, Applied Cybersecurity, Data Science, Game Craft, Sustainable Development and Literacy on Emerging Topics.

Required courses: Students in the program will complete 27 credit hours in core courses and a required six to 12 hours of research, internships or service credits. Students will complete the degree by completing electives, minors or stackable certificates. Certificates require 12 credit hours to complete, including a 101 course and three on topic courses.

Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering

College : Tickle College of Engineering, which already offers an environmental engineering minor and a Master of Science in environmental engineering.

What is the degree? : The program will prepare students for careers in environmental engineering in order to solve environmental problems and adapt to rapidly changing challenges within society and the environment.

What students will learn : Areas of focus include fluid mechanics, microbiology, environmental chemistry, environmental pollutants, environmental systems engineering and risk assessment. Additional topics include air pollution, energy systems, hydrology and more.

Required courses: The degree takes 128 credit hours to complete. Students will take 41 hours of fundamental courses in scientific fields, math and engineering, 30 hours in required core classes for environmental engineering, four hours in a laboratory, 25 credit hours in required supporting courses and four hours in senior design project courses.

