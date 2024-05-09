University of Tennessee looks to break parking habits, starting with freshmen

Endless circling for student parking during peak class times and traffic jams have forced administrators to take a hard look at how sustainable it is for all students to have cars in the heart of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus.

They're aiming to break the cycle by forcing new students and those who are able to walk to class to use remote lots, or not bring a car at all.

"The truth is, we've been stressed on parking for the last year or two," Chancellor Donde Plowman said. "And so I'm excited about this first big step. Now, it's a cultural change to think about, ‘Oh, I might not get to park right next to my dorm or right next to my building where I take my first class.' We're going to be helping students with that."

The UT Knoxville Advisory Board recommended the first wave of parking changes be implemented this fall under new Executive Director of Parking and Transportation Tanara Teal-Tate.

The proposed changes, outlined below, still need approval from the Board of Trustees.

Sorry UT first-year students: You get the last pick for campus parking

Student parking passes for commuters would be sold based on a hierarchy. Those who have earned the highest number of credit hours, typically seniors, would pick first. First-year students would pick last.

Students wouldn't get a designated spot, but a designated zone. Commuters would pick from either core, intermediate or remote zones. Core passes would give access to parking throughout the center of campus, and the zones extend outward in a radius around UT. Remote zones are on the periphery or off campus but assessible by bus service.

"It works if you have a shuttle that runs frequently," Plowman said. "There's going to be some education and communication. But as a total, campus is going to work a lot better."

Commuter passes for the academic year would be $390 for core, $250 for intermediate and $198 for remote.

Students living in the Fort Sanders area would be eligible for commuter passes, but UT recommends students living that close to campus either walk, bike or ride the bus to campus. UT also will limit commuter passes for those living in the Fort Sanders area, UT spokesperson Lisa Leko told Knox News in an email.

Students who live on campus would have to pay more and can pick from only two noncommuter zones, the core for $450 or the periphery zones for $310. Noncommuter students live in university-owned or -operated housing such as fraternity houses, sorority houses and residence halls.

UT would expand its free bus routes for students and is recommending freshman not bring a car to campus. The plan also includes technology to help students find open spots within each designated zone.

"Now, longer term, do we need more parking garages? Yes, we do," Plowman said. "Those are really, really expensive to build right now. So this is a first major step, and I'm encouraged by it."

Employee passes will stay the same, with designated spaces in the new periphery zones. UT will add approximately 500 new spaces on the main campus for employees under these recommendations.

Employee permit prices won't increase until fall 2025 and then will increase every two years.

UT wants to increase visitor parking on campus with designated spaces in Neyland Drive garage, Volunteer Hall garage and West Campus garage, as well as with street parking in the south and west portions of campus. If plans are approved, the university would add around 1,200 hourly parking spaces with scan-to-pay technology.

High demand for student parking at the University of Tennessee

UT has 19,883 parking spaces. Commuters, noncommuters and staff purchased 23,735 parking permits last year, as of Oct. 4.

While University of Tennessee students with a parking pass have been able to access lots and garages across campus, leaders are considering a plan that would split campus parking into zones with higher prices for premium spots.

UT hired Wood Solutions Group, a higher education parking consulting firm, to take a look at UT's situation. The firm found the demand for student parking has surpassed the available spaces, with 53% of students purchasing permits.

Because students are only able to choose between standard commuter and noncommuter permits under current policies, the firm found there's a higher demand and expectations for parking spots in the campus core.

UT is behind when it comes to parking technology, lacks visitor parking options and could better use its buses, according to the firm. UT's proposed changes align with the firm's suggestions.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: University of Tennessee recommends parking changes for fall 2024