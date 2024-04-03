As a University of Tennessee Knoxville grad, I'm astounded by the state's treatment of TSU

On March 28, Republican lawmakers vacated the entire Tennessee State University Board despite an agreement to leave three board members to serve.

This move reportedly was both a surprise and disappointment to the TSU community. An audit over several years showed “deficient processes” but “no fraud or malfeasance.”

Yara Allen leads the group in song during the "Stop the Attack on HBCUs" news conference at the Tennessee Capitol on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Tennessean reminded us that the State of Tennessee, over the last 30 years, underfunded TSU, an HBCU school and a land-grant institution, by $2.1 Billion.

During that same 30 years, our state managed to fully fund my alma mater, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, also a land-grant institution. One might ask is this disparity “malfeasance”?

Ann Walker-King, Nashville 37205

