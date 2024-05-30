University of Tampa receives one of the most famous sculptures in the world

University of Tampa receives one of the most famous sculptures in the world

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Tampa will house one of the most famous sculptures right on its campus.

The six-foot “LOVE” sculpture, created by Robert Indiana, was gifted to the university by Gene and Patsy McNichols.

It will be placed on the lawn east of Plant Hall, in front of the Southard Family Building.

“This will be a highly visible campus location where it can be enjoyed by students and the public,” UT President Ron Vaughn said.

The McNichols made the donation to purchase the statue in honor of Gene’s father, Robert. The couple are longtime supporters and are involved with UT, as Gene is a chair emeritus of their Board of Trustees.

Their donation will also fund the campus’ interactive sculpture trail, now officially called the “McNichols Sculpture Trail,” adding 15-20 sculptures created by nationally and internationally renowned artists.

All of the pieces represent desirable human characteristics and qualities, the university said. “LOVE” will join two sculptures already placed on campus, “What Was Vincent Thinking?” representing creativity, and “Poised,” representing grace and elegance.

Soon to be joining the trail are, “Zephyr” by Jeremy Guy, representing persistence, “Open Window Monument” by Ted Schaal, representing spirituality, “DNA of Success” by Robert Romero, representing learning, and “On a Roll” by Jack Hill, representing humor.

“We hope the campus community will be inspired by thinking about desirable human qualities,” Gene said.

Vaughn said he hopes the sculptures will inspire students to live a well-rounded life and have a positive impact on others.

“As many say, we need more love in the world,” Vaughn added.

Once completed, the McNichols Sculpture Trail will have its own website, self-guided tour and conservation guide.

