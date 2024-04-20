University of St. Thomas to cut 26 staff positions, leave 30 open positions unfilled

The University of St. Thomas has informed employees it will lay off 26 staff members and keep 30 open positions unfilled, among more cost-cutting decisions to come, as it seeks to narrow a $10.5 million budget gap for the fiscal year beginning on July 1.

No academic programs or faculty positions were among the announced cuts.

University President Rob Vischer informed faculty and staff of the budget challenges in a letter this week and held a “budget town hall” on Friday at the O’Shaughnessy Education Center Auditorium in St. Paul. St. Thomas is Minnesota’s largest private university and one of the largest Catholic universities in the nation.

A spokesman for St. Thomas released a written statement Friday noting that while overall student enrollment has remained strong, St. Thomas was not immune to the “headwinds affecting all of higher education.” The eliminated staff positions represent less than 2% of the university’s roughly 1,500 employees, according to the statement, and an emphasis on small class sizes would be preserved.

Officials said across the industry, fewer students are enrolling in summer or “J-term” classes, more students are graduating early and the graduate school market has slowed. As more students enroll with increased financial need, some schools are competing by aggressively discounting tuition. Overall, tuition revenue at St. Thomas has declined over the past three years at a time of rising labor and utility costs, according to Vischer’s communication to faculty and staff.

The university has taken several steps to mitigate expenses, such as dipping into restricted funds and requesting an extra year of funding from a “quasi-endowment” fund to cover expenses related to its sports teams being recently elevated to NCAA Division I athletics. An employee benefits package will cut tuition remission for spouses to 50%, and pay raises in 2025 will arrive in lump-sum increases.

No academic programs are being eliminated, but Vischer’s letter indicated that St. Thomas would be “regularly reviewing our academic portfolio to determine if programs should be added or phased out.”

Related Articles