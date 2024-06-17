University Of Southern Mississippi Mourns The Loss Of Football Star Marcus ‘MJ’ Daniels

An off-campus apartment recently became the scene of a tragedy for the University of Southern Mississippi. A football player was fatally shot at a nearby apartment complex. WDAM 7 reports that Marcus “MJ” Daniels, a defensive back for the team, died on June 11. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem said that Daniels was shot in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, at the Ivy Row housing complex.

The 21-year-old was later identified by Klem before his body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. According to WDAM, Police Chief Hardy Sims asked for community help in locating those responsible for Daniels’ death.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Daniels family. We are doing all that we can to locate the perpetrators to bring justice to the victim and his family. We are asking the community for their help and to come forward with any information pertaining to this tragic incident and the untimely death of Marcus Daniels,” the statement said, People reported.

USM’s athletic department also issued a statement: “The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels whose life was lost Tuesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus. We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

The statement contained, “Daniels, from Lucedale, Mississippi, was a member of the Golden Eagle football team. He played his first season with the Golden Eagles last fall, after transferring from The University of Mississippi. In his lone season with the Golden Eagles, he registered 29 tackles in 12 games played and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.”

Students affiliated with the Golden Eagle football program and others close to the university have access to Student Counseling Services.