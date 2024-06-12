University of Southern Mississippi football player fatally shot

Police in Mississippi are investigating the fatal shooting of a University of Southern Mississippi football player at an off-campus apartment complex.

Marcus Daniels Jr., 21, was found unresponsive in his vehicle by Hattiesburg Police Tuesday night at the Ivy Row apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Wednesday that they hadn't identified a suspect nor have they announced a possible motive.

Daniels, of Lucedale, Mississippi, played defensive back for the Golden Eagles. In his only season with the team, he totaled 29 tackles and garnered a team-leading three interceptions, according to the university.

He played for the University of Mississippi before transferring to Southern Mississippi, and he was a standout player at George County High School, according to the university.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the university wrote on its website, adding that it would not comment further out of respect for Daniels’ family.

Daniels’ mother, Adrian Jackson, posted a photo on Facebook Wednesday of her son wearing an old football uniform.

“My baby!” she wrote.

Facebook poster LaQuandra Conner said she loved Daniels as a second son.

“I’m so grateful that God allowed us to cross paths, you were one of a kind son, and you will never be forgotten,” Conner wrote. “I just pray that God gives your mom, dad, siblings, family, my boy, and those whose lives you touched strength to get through this. I am so heart(broken) to know that you’re no longer here.”

Hattiesburg Police asked the public to come forward with any additional information.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Daniels family," Chief Hardy Sims said in a statement Wednesday. "We are doing all that we can to locate the perpetrators to bring justice to the victim and his family.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com