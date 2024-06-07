University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee announces free cybersecurity program

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee is launching a free cybersecurity certificate targeted at veterans starting in July, the college announced Friday afternoon.

The USF InfoSec GRC Analyst program will be a four-module, online-only certificate program offered for free for up to 250 people through federal funding with admission priority given to veterans, active military, first responders and other governmental roles, according to a release from the college. Those selected for the course can access lessons starting July 8 and must complete the course within 60 days of starting.

Florida lacks 30,000 jobs in cybersecurity, U.S. Congressman Greg Steube said at the program announcement Friday. He said he helped secure $2 million in federal funding for the program, and hopes the program helps fill the gap.

U.S. Congressman Greg Steube speaks to an audience at USF Sarasota-Manatee during the announcement of a new cybersecurity certificate program on Friday, June 7, 2024.

"This is clearly an in-demand field that can offer job security well in the future. The local economy will benefit as more high-paid cyber positions are filled," Steube said. "Further, with more trained cyber professionals, costly and dangerous attacks can be prevented."

Jason Mitchell, VP of client services for CORE Construction, USF Sarasota-Manatee chancellor Karen Holbrook, center, and USF President Rhea Law, right, admire the view of Sarasota Bay from the sixth floor lounge of the new student center and residence hall on the Sarasota-Manatee campus of the University of South Florida on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Karen Holbrook, the regional chancellor of USF Sarasota-Manatee, echoed Steube's remarks, saying the goal of offering the certificate course was to help address a critical workforce need for cybersecurity professionals. She also said the college plans to lead in the cybersecurity space, pointing to USF's announced intent to establish of a College of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity.

"With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and prevalent, the need for quality talent has never been more crucial," Holbrook said.

Those interested in the program or wish to apply can visit usf.to/InfoSecGRC.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: USF Sarasota-Manatee launches free cybersecurity certificate course