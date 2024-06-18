Which university will replace St. Aug’s to partner with Wake’s leadership academies?

N.C. State University or Shaw University could replace St. Augustine’s University as the new higher-education partner for Wake County’s two leadership academies.

Wake school administrators met with N.C. State University, N.C. Wesleyan University, Shaw University, Wake Technical Community College and William Peace University about providing college courses to students at the two academies.

Administrators said they’ve narrowed the list to N.C. State and Shaw. Wake will need to make a decision by July to submit a letter of intent to the State Board of Education.

The school system’s actions are occurring as North Carolina lawmakers could approve as soon as this week legislation that would let the district keep the state funding to continue the college partnership.

“Things are really falling into place like we really didn’t expect,” Superintendent Robert Taylor told the school board.

Replacing St. Aug’s

The Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy opened in Raleigh in 2012, serving middle school and high school students. The academies are also early colleges, meaning students take tuition-free college courses with a partner institution of higher learning.

Student had been going to St. Aug’s campus in Raleigh to take their college courses.

An entrance to St. Augustine’s University on Oakwood Ave. in Raleigh, N.C., photographed Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Wake’s partnership with St. Aug’s ends this month because of the university’s financial and accreditation struggles. Students will take college courses for the 2024-25 school year at Wake Tech.

Some parents and students had lobbied Wake to find a new partner in time for this fall. But Taylor reiterated Tuesday that there wouldn’t be enough time to make the change. He said a mid-year move out of Wake Tech wouldn’t help students either.

“I know it will displease some parents, but we are talking stability,” Taylor said.

Narrowing the list of partners

Wake surveyed leadership academy families about what they want in a new college partner.

A large number of families wanted to maintain a partnership with a four-year university, which knocked Wake Tech out of consideration.

The families also wanted a college partner near where students live and near the Raleigh campuses of the two academies.

Northwestern Area Superintendent Seydric Williams said William Peace University and N.C. Wesleyan didn’t have enough space on their respective campuses. N.C. Wesleyan is in Rocky Mount but has a satellite facility closer to Wake that it offered as an option.

That leaves N.C. State and Shaw University under consideration.

Some school board members asked about the health of Shaw, which has had its own financial issues in recent years. Williams said Shaw leaders told Wake they’re on “stable ground” now.

“They have the space and the ability to offer the program,” Williams said.

State legislation to help Wake

Wake has received state funding to partner with St. Aug’s under North Carolina’s Cooperative Innovative High Schools program.

Legislation unanimously approved by the state House would allow Wake to continue to receive funding for the leadership academies. The bill is to be heard in a Senate committee Wednesday.

Williams said House Bill 900 could be voted on as soon as Thursday by the Senate.

If approved, Wake plans to begin the new partnership with N.C. State or Shaw in the 2025-26 school year.