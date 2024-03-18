University Professor Who Vanished From Florida Conference Is Found Dead

A professor at a Virginia university was found dead one day after he disappeared during an Orlando conference, local police said.

David Hanbury, a psychology professor at Averett University, was attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference near Universal Studios when he was reported missing on Friday evening.

The next day, police responded to a call about an “unattended death” at Club Orlando, which is close to the city center.

“Upon arrival staff took officers to where the deceased was located,” Orlando police said in a statement, identifying Hanbury as the deceased.

Authorities declined to give an exact cause or location of Hanbury’s death, but said it did not appear suspicious. The police department is awaiting a coroner’s report by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hanbury was an associate professor of psychology who joined Averett University’s faculty in 2015. The university’s president, Tiffany Franks, confirmed news of his death in a Facebook post and invited community members to a campus vigil, to be held Monday evening.

“On behalf of the entire Averett University community, we send our affection, condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact,” Franks said.

