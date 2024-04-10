University Park man sentenced to 30 years in grocery store murder

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week for a 2020 murder at a University Park grocery store.

Justin Regular, of University Park, was sentenced April 3 to 30 years in prison for the first degree murder of Chikiris Murphy. Regular pleaded guilty March 11, according to a news release from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Murphy was shopping at Mike’s Food Mart in University Park Jan. 6, 2020 with his sister’s boyfriend when Regular aggressively confronted him inside the store, prosecutors said.

After the confrontation, Murphy purchased his items and left the store, where Regular was waiting, prosecutors said. Regular took out a gun from his jacket pocket and shot Murphy multiple times as he walked toward Regular, prosecutors said.

Murphy was taken to Franciscan St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields where he was pronounced dead. Multiple people identified Regular as the shooter, according to the release.

“Justin Regular snuffed out the life of a young man in his prime through this senseless and tragic act of gun violence,” said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow in the release. “Regular will have three decades behind bars to reflect on his calculated, cold-blooded murder.”

