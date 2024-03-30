University of New Orleans student wins Crescent City Classic race

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A University of New Orleans student was the overall winner of the Crescent City Classic race on Saturday, March 30.

LCMC Health Crescent City Classic officials said the CCC race overall winner of the 46th anniversary run as Matthew Hansen.

Hansen had an official time of 30 minutes and 30 seconds.

Hansen is an Australian native and is currently a freshman at UNO. Hansen was last year’s runner-up.

Ellen Faringa of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was the top female finisher with a time of 34:34.

The full times for top five male and female Open and Masters runners over the age of 35 in the 2024 LCMC Health Crescent City Classic:

Open Males (Top 5)

Matthew Hansen, New Orleans, LA 30:30 Alexander Soileau, Ville Platte, LA 31:35 Brett Olivier, Lafayette, LA 31:36 Tyler Mayforth, New Orleans, LA 31:41 Hunter Nails, Madison, AL 31:46

Open Females (Top 5)

Ellen Faringa, Philadelphia, PA 34:34 Sarah Jackson, Austin, TX 35:08 Kir Selert Faraud, New Orleans, LA 35:23 Hanna Bourque, Youngsville, LA 35:49 Lauren Ross, Portland, OR 36:04

Masters Male (Winner)

Casey Hymel, New Orleans, LA 34:19

Masters Female (Winner)

Grace Thacker, New Orleans, LA 40:33

The 10-kilometer race has been a tradition in New Orleans for the past 45 years, and since 1979, it has always happened on the Saturday before the Easter holiday.

