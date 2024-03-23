University officials review whether Victor Valley High School used copyrighted jackrabbit logo

South Dakota State University officials are reviewing whether Victor Valley High School used its copyrighted jackrabbit logo.

Recently, an alleged move to change the traditional “Jack the Jackrabbit logo” by school staff drew the attention of Victor Valley High alumni and the South Dakota State University. Some believe an image of a jackrabbit they saw at the school has a likeness to the university's logo.

Mike Lockrem, South Dakota State University's director of marketing and communications, told the Daily Press on Monday that they’ve been in contact with the Victor Valley Union High School District.

“This is not the first time a high school has used our jackrabbit logo,” Lockrem said. “We even had companies use it. In both situations, it was turned over to our legal team.”

Lockrem explained that the university “must enforce” its “federally protected trademark brand” to ensure that use by other entities does not cause “brand confusion.”

“We had good conversations with the school district,” Lockrem said. ‘’I can’t get too deep with the details, but we’ve turned it over to our legal counsel.”

Lockrem said the university’s logo was designed by a small South Dakota firm in 2015 when the school transitioned from Division 2 to Division 1.

Victor Valley’s response

On Wednesday, district spokesman Kris Reilly responded to a request for comment regarding South Dakota State University contacting the district.

Reilly did not mention the university’s response to the use of its logo, but referred the Daily Press to a previous comment by Victor Valley High Principal Chris Cusino.

“We are researching this matter and we should have a new statement for you by the end of this week,” Reilly added.

On March 12, Cusino replied to the Daily Press with a written statement regarding the school using a new jackrabbit logo. The district also shared his letter on social media.

“The Victor Valley High School jackrabbit mascot is part of the school's 109-year tradition and will always symbolize VVHS. However, the jackrabbit logo has evolved over the years,” Cusino said.

Cusino’s letter includes a picture of at least seven variations of the high school's logo, presented during the school's 100th anniversary in 2015. The most recent logo, which depicts a muscular rabbit wearing a “V" sweater, is primarily used today. However, several jackrabbit variations have traditionally been used over the decades, particularly in athletics, Cusino said.

“The long-standing tradition of the jackrabbit is undoubtedly the pride of the Victor Valley community,” Cusino said. “As such, we are researching the different logo variants used by VVHS throughout the decades and look forward to sharing this research and the evolution of the jackrabbit logo with you very soon.”

Cusino ended the letter by saying that regardless of logo variations that may be used and considered, Victor Valley High will be known as the home of the jackrabbits for generations to come.

‘Keep Jack’ petition

Melissa Tilton started the “Keep Jack” online petition to stop the “new VVHS principal & the majority of the coaches from adopting this knockoff copycat jackrabbit as the school mascot!”

“We want the district, the school board, the principal, and the coaches of all the teams using this knockoff jackrabbit to know that we do NOT support this change!” Tilton commented. “Our history matters, let’s make our voices matter too!”

Tilton also claimed that some Victor Valley High sports teams are using the new jackrabbit mascot. Online advertising, fliers and photos obtained from the school show use of the new jackrabbit logo.

On Friday, the petition had 575 signatures.

