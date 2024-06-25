University of North Florida to offer new Doctor of Health Administration for advanced healthcare leaders

The University of North Florida is proud to unveil a new doctoral degree program for advanced healthcare leaders — the Doctor of Health Administration (DHA). Applications are now open, and the program will begin in Fall 2024.

The program emphasizes global health leadership and advanced evidence-based management of healthcare facilities and institutions. The DHA is an applied doctorate, which focuses on taking the evidence available in clinical, organizational, and policy areas to directly solve complex problems in healthcare.

“Amidst the evolving landscape of healthcare, UNF’s new Doctor of Health Administration program stands as a beacon of innovation and progress,” said Dr. Mei Zhao, interim dean of UNF’s Brooks College of Health. “This program will empower future leaders with the knowledge and skills to navigate complexities, drive transformative change, and enhance the quality of healthcare delivery. This isn’t just a degree—it’s a commitment to shaping a healthier, more equitable tomorrow.”

Students will receive innovative instruction, training, and networking opportunities with internationally recognized faculty and local healthcare executives. The program is 48 credit hours in a hybrid format, combining 80% online coursework with 20% on-campus weekend executive seminar sessions.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit the DHA website.

