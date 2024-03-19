University of Mobile wanting to break away from Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile could break away from the City of Prichard with the help of two bills that have been filed in the legislative session.

However, Prichard city leaders said they did not know this was in conversation.

“We’re talking about a university that has been part of this city for more than 63 years,” Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner said.

The University of Mobile is a private Christian college in Prichard but sits on the Prichard-Saraland border. House Bill 303 and Senate Bill 212 both propose to remove the university from the Prichard city limits.

“We’re not going to continue to sit and allow people to just come in and take anything that is positive in this city to carve it out and put it somewhere else,” Gardner said.

State Representative Napoleon Bracy represents District 98, which is where the University of Mobile is located. He said he was not made aware of this bill.

“It’s rude and uncalled for,” Bracy said.

“It is the University of Mobile, not the University of Prichard,” Representative Mark Shirey said.

Shirey sponsored HB 303. His district is 100 and sits in West Mobile. Shirey has deep ties with the university as his in-laws were on the original finance committee for the college, and his wife is a former employee.

He said the reason for the statewide bill is the impact it would have on students across Alabama. The bill states the university is looking for better water and sewer services that would offer the university growth in what they can do.

“The City of Prichard has had problems providing services to its current city and what the university is trying to do is expand and grow the college,” Shirey said. “The City of Prichard is not in a position to meet those needs.”

Bracy said the university has not made an effort to bring their issues to the City of Prichard and believes the de-annexation has to have a deeper meaning than what they are saying.

“This has to be about more than changing zip codes because changing zip codes is not going to change the fact of where you are and where the university sits,” Bracy said.

Prichard residents like Tawanda McGee said this is disappointing because the university is one of the few things the city has.

“When you’re taking basically everything away,” McGee said. “We already don’t have anything everybody else around us got.”

Shirey said the de-annexation of the University of Mobile would not have an economic impact on Prichard because the school is a nonprofit and brings little revenue to the city.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner said they will do everything to not let this move happen.

“I will tell you today that the city will fight tooth to nail to any such action taking place by anyone,” Garnder said.

We reached out to the University of Mobile. They do not have a comment at this time.

A public hearing is scheduled on the matter Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. The bill could be voted on April 3.

If approved, Alabamians would get to vote on the constitutional amendment.

