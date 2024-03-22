University of Mobile announces 6th president amid controversial request to deannex from Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile Board of Trustees elected Dr. Charles Smith Jr. as the school’s sixth president.

Dr. Charles Smith Jr. is a Montgomery native and served as senior vice president for Institutional Relations and assistant professor of Christian Leadership at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College in Kansas City, Missouri.

Smith discussed with reporters what the university can improve on.

“We need to strengthen enrollment,” he added. “We need to do all sorts of things, build partners, new programs.”

The university made this announcement in light of the school’s controversial request to de-annex out of Prichard city limits.

WKRG News 5 wanted to ask the president and the university about their request, but we were told that they were not going to comment any further on the matter.

Two state bills were filed to take the school out of the city limits which upset Mayor Jimmie Gardner of Prichard and Representative Napoleon Bracy who represents the district of Prichard where the university is located because they say they were unaware of this request by the school.

The reason for the de-annexation is to help the university expand its campus, which Dr. Smith said is part of his plan while he’s president.

“The real opportunity I see is room for growing within our own physical footprint,” he explained. “And absolutely, even though the school is growing and just got a record class, I’m not going to give you a number, but you need to know they absolutely desire there to extend our ministry and expand our footprint.”

He begins his role as president on May 6.

