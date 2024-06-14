University of Minnesota outlines Rochester plans

Jun. 13—ST. PAUL — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Thursday raised tuition rates and set up goals for the university's Rochester campus.

The regents heard a plan for UMR's future, including nine "Big Ideas" that outline how the campus will evolve over the next 10 years.

"People in Rochester have been advocating for a campus for decades," said Director of Planning Monique McKenzie.

Over the next three years, the plan calls for the design of a new Heart of the Campus gathering space that would include soft furnishings, alcoves for conversations and a small cafe on the third flood of the University Square building.

The plan also calls for the redesign of leased space to incorporate an Internship and Career Center and an "Academic House" that would bring study spaces and faculty offices in close proximity.

As enrollment approaches 1,000 on-campus students — it is near that level now — the campus needs "one additional active-learning classroom" and "a net total of three additional classrooms will be needed over the next two to three years depending on enrollment levels," according to the report presented to the board.

Part of the plan is to look into strategic leases to expand UMR's existing footprint.

That report stated that UMR's current supply of teaching labs is generally sufficient until enrollment approaches 2,500 students.

The Big Ideas include:

* Create functional, healthy and accessible UMR spaces.

* Smart lease requirements to reach campus and climate action goals.

* New UMR specialty spaces such as Heart of the Campus, Instructional Development Center, and Internship and Career Center,

* As enrollment approaches 2,500, more learning and housing space.

* Work with partners for additional specialty spaces in conjunction with partners such as Mayo Clinic, DMC and the city of Rochester.

* Work with the city and DMC on carbon-emission reduction goals.

* Reduce emissions from vehicular transportation and make sustainable commuting the easy choice. By 2034, it is estimated most emissions will be from vehicles.

* Expand emission and sustainability goals into UMR curriculum.

* Advance climate and community resilience priorities such as recycling, public transportation and equitable food access on campus.

During the board's Finance & Operations Committee meeting, the board voted to raise tuition rates for graduates and undergraduates on UM campuses statewide, including resident increases of 4.5% at both the UMR and UM-Twin Cities campuses; 5.5% for nonresidents at the Twin Cities campus: and a 1.5% increase for undergraduates at the Crookston, Morris and Duluth campuses.

The increased tuition was part of a revenue plan to as part of the university system's planned $5,084,000,000 revenue for fiscal year 2025 to go with $5,013,000,000 in expenditures.

The board also noted it plans for $81.3 million capital budget.