University of Memphis commencement: What a Super Bowl champion wanted graduates to know

In August 2018, Ivan Estevanott left his family’s home in Cordova and started driving to the University of Memphis for his first-ever day of college classes. But he didn’t get very far, because just as he was passing Bellevue Baptist Church on Appling Road, his car broke down.

He couldn’t believe it. This wasn’t just the first time he was attending college courses; it was the first time anyone in his family was attending college courses. Estevanott was a first-generation college student, and his parents, Venezuelan immigrants, were thrilled he was pursuing a degree.

How could this be the way he started freshman year?

“It was stressful,” Estevanott said. “I felt like the whole world was ending on me.”

He had to get a friend to drive him to campus, and it wouldn’t be the last time he would face challenges in his academic career. His path to coursework completion hasn’t necessarily been smooth. But on Saturday, Estevanott walked across the stage at U of M’s spring commencement at FedExForum with his family watching, and received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Ivan Estevanott is set to graduate on Saturday, May 4.

He was among the 2,858 students who received a degree or certificate this weekend ― a number that includes 1,722 students earning an undergraduate degree, 836 students earning a master’s or specialist degree, 102 students earning a juris doctor degree, 83 people earning a doctoral agree, and 115 students earning certificates. It’s the largest commencement in the university’s history; last spring, there were 2,794 graduates.

'Stay hungry, stay humble, stay grateful'

U of M alum and retired NFL kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who won multiple Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, was the commencement speaker Saturday. In a speech to graduates, he recalled skipping his own commencement to impress legendary coach Bill Belichick, who he said "grinned ear-to-ear like the Grinch" and told Gostowski he made the right choice.

But Gostowski said he later regretted skipping commencement and encouraged U of M graduates to savor the achievements in their lives, big or small.

"That experience taught me a valuable lesson about the significance of milestones and the importance of embracing every opportunity for celebration and reflection. Graduation is not just about receiving a diploma," he said. "It's about commemorating years of hard work, growth and transformation."

Commencement speaker Stephen Gostkowski, who won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and played at the University of Memphis, gave a speech during the commencement ceremony for University of Memphis graduates on Saturday, May 04, 2024, at the FedExForum in Downtown Memphis.

He also encouraged students to find their passion in life, saying passion was what "helps you put up with all the BS of working," to be resilient in the face of failure and learn from setbacks and to embrace the pressure that comes with great achievement and responsibility.

"My hope for you is to cultivate a mental toughness. Life is unpredictable and you'll undoubtedly face moments of fear and uncertainty. Stay focused, stay positive, and stay true to yourself. Trust in your abilities and never underestimate the power of perseverance," Gostowski said. "As you embark on this new chapter of your lives, remember to stay humble, stay hungry and stay grateful. Success is not just about achieving your goals. It's about the journey you take to get there."

The first few years for a first-generation student

There was no hope for Estevanott’s car when it broke down in 2018. It was kaput, and he was going to need a new one. But this required money he didn’t have.

So, freshman year, Estevanott took an Uber to classes each day and worked full-time as he saved up money for another car. Juggling a full load of coursework and a job wasn’t easy, but he did it effectively. He passed his classes, maintained a good sleep schedule, ate healthily, and exercised.

Sophomore year and junior year, however, were more turbulent. Estevanott started hanging out with friends who had no interest in academics and distracted him from his schoolwork. He partied a lot more, which is a typical part of the college experience ― but it came at a time when his engineering classes were becoming increasingly difficult.

Graduates put their hands over their hearts during the national anthem during the commencement ceremony for University of Memphis graduates on Saturday, May 04, 2024, at the FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis.

Estevanott still managed to pass his classes, but he didn’t do as well as he could have, and making good grades became more challenging than ever. He felt tired constantly and grew stressed. Lost and overwhelmed, he decided to go in a different direction.

“I had to step away for a second,” he said. “Because I was so stressed out from my own decisions that I made sophomore and junior year.”

Leaving U of M and coming back

In 2022, Estevanott moved to Washington D.C. to work in music and film production, unsure if he would ever return to U of M. His parents, who had been excited for him to go to college, weren’t thrilled about the change. But he loved music and film production, and he was able to find jobs.

Still, even as he worked on production sets in D.C., there was a part of him that wanted to return to school. Directors and actors suggested he go home and finish his education, then pursue his passions. A close friend of his shared a similar sentiment.

“What are you doing? Why are you not finishing up with your degree that you started off with?” His friend said. “You gotta finish.”

“You know what?” Estevanott responded. “You’re right.”

The transition back wasn’t easy; his classes were harder than ever, and he was studying all the time. But Estevanott stayed focused and excelled. After graduating with his degree in civil engineering this weekend, he wants to work in land development engineering and get back into music and film production.

On Thursday, he had just completed an exam and had another one later that afternoon. He had come a long way. On his first day of classes, about six years before, his car had broken down before he could even make it to campus. But on his last day of classes, he was relaxed and confident and prepared for his final exam.

How did he feel about all of that? His response was simple:

“I feel grateful and blessed.”

