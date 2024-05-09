University of Maryland’s School of Education rewards alums in teaching with $1,000

MARYLAND (DC News Now) – This week is teacher appreciation week, and the University of Maryland’s (UMD) School of Education is going all out.

In a gesture not only made to celebrate teachers but to surprise them, UMD rewarded a few alumni with a check worth $1,000.

The chosen teachers were Jeimy Amaya of International High School, Pedro Gonzalez of Samuel Ogle Middle School and Alexis Cutler of Tyler Heights Elementary School.

Cutler was chosen as a “Teacher of the Year” candidate at her school last year, so other members of the school found this as no surprise. But for her, it was.

She was greeted by the UMD fight song, balloons and a gift basket in the middle of her class.

“This is the best interruption of class ever honestly,” said Cutler.

When her students noticed what was happening, they couldn’t help but be excited for their favorite teacher.

“She lets us eat snacks!” one student yelled.

“The day-to-day gets tough, you know it’s always different but things like this happen [and] it just reiterates the passion and how we can help students,” Cutler continued.

While Cutler loved the surprise, Pedro Gonzalez of Samuel Ogle Middle School wasn’t much of a fan.

“My best friend knows I hate surprises” he jokingly said. “You want me to cry in front of my kids?” he continued while battling tears.

Gonzalez knows about hardships and teaching – he needed knee surgery last year and has had to power through so he can continue to teach.

“To be recognized for this position…is incredible,” Gonzalez said.

His students are older than Cutler’s but they rooted for him all the same, this time with signs from them.

UMD’s School of Education Dean Kimberly Griffin said, “They were just known as being really generous with their time and really thoughtful, excellent teachers who poured so much into their students and into their schools.”

Both educators will be using the money for classroom supplies as well as anything else for the kids.

