University of Maryland lifts suspension on most fraternities, sororities amid possible hazing investigation

The University of Maryland announced Friday that the temporary suspension of Greek Life's social and recruitment activities has been lifted for most of the fraternities and sororities amid an investigation into possible hazing and other safety concerns.

Earlier this month, the university wrote a letter to fraternity and sorority presidents informing them of the suspension. The letter did not say the alleged misconduct was hazing but instead described it as "activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community."

The suspension was issued after university officials received multiple reports of unsafe activities.

The review into allegations of hazing and harmful alcohol-related behaviors and activities within fraternities and sororities was concluded on Friday, according to FOX 5 DC, and 32 Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association chapters were cleared to resume activities.

Though the majority were cleared, five unidentified chapters remain suspended because of "evidence suggesting involvement in hazing or other incidents that threatened the health and safety of our campus community," the university said.

The university also said some individual students within the chapters will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct for potential violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

"We recognize that temporarily pausing select activities has had an effect on our fraternity and sorority community, particularly new members," university spokesperson Hafsa Siddiqi said in a statement. "However, we chose a course of action that prioritized safety and prevention, with the aim of assessing the reports we had received and preventing a significant health and safety incident from occurring."

"The assessment revealed areas of ongoing concern within chapters that we believe necessitate additional university actions, including establishing new reporting mechanisms for hazing, enhancing training and communication channels with fraternities and sororities, and creating a work group to build a culture of integrity and accountability," the statement continued.

The decision to lift the suspension for most fraternities and sororities comes after the affected chapters filed a temporary restraining order against the university, arguing that they were being unfairly punished for the actions of some.





