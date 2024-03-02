University of Maryland halts fraternity, sorority events ‘indefinitely’

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland (UMD) ordered fraternities and sororities to stop holding social activities after allegations of misconduct.

The order comes after concerns over hazing during pledge events and other parties, according to the Washington Post.

In a letter sent to Greek organizations on Friday, officials with UMD’s Office of Student Conduct and the Department of Fraternity and Sorority Life said they have reason to believe that multiple chapters “have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”

Major crime in DC down for 2nd month in 2024

“As stated during the emergency meeting of all Fraternity & Sorority Life Councils yesterday, you were notified that further allegations of misconduct may result in a cease and desist of activities for one or multiple councils,” the letter read. “Despite that warning, additional incidents regarding fraternity and sorority organizations were reported today.”

As a result, all new member activities were suspended indefinitely. All organizations are also prohibited from hosting any events where alcohol is present, regardless of whether the event is on or off campus.

A spokesperson for UMD said that the order affects 21 IFC fraternities and 16 PHA sororities.

The letter informed chapter leadership that current members “are to have absolutely NO CONTACT with any new member or prospective new member.”

Officials said they will be launching a thorough investigation on the matter.

“Failure to comply with this cease and desist directive may result in further group or individual sanctions through the Office of Student Conduct. We expect and appreciate your full compliance with this request and look forward to resolving this matter,” officials stated in the letter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.