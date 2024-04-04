University Of Kentucky Dancer Dies Of Bone Cancer At Age 20, School Says

A University of Kentucky dancer died Sunday following a battle with cancer, according to school officials.

Kate Kaufling, 20, had been fighting a form of bone cancer known as osteosarcoma, UK Athletics said Monday in a news release.

Kaufling, a sophomore, joined the University of Kentucky Dance Team with her twin sister in the fall of 2023, the school noted.

Head coach Dawn Walters said that Kaufling was “beloved” by her teammates.

“Kate was a joy to coach and to be around. Her smile could light up a room,” Walters said in a statement.

“We are all saddened by Kate’s passing. We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family.”

Sandy Bell, an executive associate athletics director, said that Kaufling was an “amazing student” in the College of Nursing, adding that she “took her academics very seriously.”

“Even during her cancer treatments, Kate kept up with her studies, setting an amazing example for her teammates,” Bell said in a statement. “Kate was beloved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.”

Kaufling is survived by parents Holly and Steve Kaufling, as well as her twin, Abbey Kaufling.

