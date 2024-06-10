University issues warning about 'unprecedented' temperatures expected: 'The country will experience the highest temperatures ever recorded'

Mexico has seen record-hot temperatures this spring. The country's summer is also forecast to start with scorching temperatures, with more records expected.

What's happening?

Mexico has already experienced record heat this year, but now it is bracing for the hottest temperatures the country has ever seen. Most of the more than 20 million people who live in the Mexico City metropolitan area don't have air conditioning, according to Reuters.

"In the next 10 to 15 days, the country will experience the highest temperatures ever recorded," the National Autonomous University of Mexico researchers said in a statement in late May, as Reuters reported.

Per the news outlet, the director of UNAM's Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change predicted in late May that Mexico's capital could see high temperatures soar to a sweltering 95 degrees Fahrenheit during early summer.

In fact, the Washington Post reported on May 28 that "Mexico City soared to 94.5 degrees (34.7 Celsius) both Friday and Saturday [May 24 and 25], its highest temperature in 150 years of data keeping, according to the country's National Meteorological Service."

Why is record heat in Mexico important?

The World Health Organization says, "Heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related deaths and can exacerbate underlying illnesses including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health, asthma, and can increase the risk of accidents and transmission of some infectious diseases."

More than 60 people have died in Mexico from heat-related causes this year, as Mexico News Daily has reported. The United States set a record for heat deaths in 2023, with more than 2,300 people losing their lives, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Research shows that an overheating planet was linked to over one-third of all heat-related deaths from 1991 to 2018. Studies also show that heat-related deaths for those over 65 have climbed by 70% in just two decades, as the World Health Organization noted.

Heat continues to make headlines. More than 100 all-time heat records were set at major weather stations as April marked the 11th consecutive warmest month globally on record.

What's being done about the scorching heat?

Reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases being emitted into our atmosphere is the most effective way to cool off our planet. New technologies continue to emerge that offer hope for keeping our planet cooler. Recent innovations have been reported in the energy and transportation sectors.

On a personal level, we can help cut down on the toxic gases released into the atmosphere in many ways. This summer, how we care for our yards can make a difference. We can also change the way we travel for summer vacations.

Changes in how we use electricity, gas, and water daily can also reduce the pollution that is warming our planet.

