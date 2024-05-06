University of Iowa police shuts down attempted Israel-Hamas war protest encampment

The beginnings of an encampment allegedly protesting the Israel-Hamas war was cleared Monday, May 6, 2024 at Hubbard Park on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.

University of Iowa police removed chicken wire, wood pallets, and plywood from a possible encampment at Hubbard Park on Monday morning.

A group called the University of Iowa Action for Palestine allegedly organized the encampment near the Iowa Memorial Union along Iowa Avenue and Madison Street, according to social media posts.

The UIPD was alerted to the demonstration around 7:18 a.m. Monday and responded to inform those setting up that the camp violated university policy under a code for “conditions of use of university facilities and outdoor spaces.”

The police told the demonstrators that if they did not remove the materials within 30 minutes, UIPD would remove them, and they could be placed under arrest, according to a news release from the University of Iowa Police Department.

The Press-Citizen could not confirm as of 1 p.m. Monday why the group was setting up the encampment.

More: Peaceful demonstrations mark third day of University of Iowa protests of Israel-Hamas war

The beginnings of an encampment allegedly protesting the Israel-Hamas war was cleared Monday, May 6, 2024 at Hubbard Park on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.

Setting up camp

According to the University of Iowa news release, the group started to build a fence to "reinforce the camp" with chicken wire, wood pallets, a sheet of metal, and plywood with handles. UIPD began to remove the materials around 8 a.m. and provided a "final warning" that the encampment organizers needed to leave or they "could be arrested."

No arrests were made Monday morning, and according to the news release, the demonstrators chose to leave and adhere to the police department's warnings.

Several college campuses nationwide have seen hundreds of protesters detained amidst a surge of recent protests. In Los Angeles, 132 individuals were arrested Wednesday night at UCLA. Similarly, in New York, encampments were organized at Columbia University and City College.

The group @uiowa.action.for.palestine made its first post this morning on Instagram.

Its bio on the social media platform reads, "An autonomous network of students, community members, alumni, and staff organizing and acting for a free, Liberated Palestine." The Instagram post, made around 7 a.m., included a video of what looked like Hubbard Park with several camping tents scattered throughout.

Roughly even persons were seen clearing Hubbard Park of debris and different items around 9:45 a.m. Monday, though no demonstrators were present.

More: Peaceful demonstrations mark third day of University of Iowa protests of Israel-Hamas war

The beginnings of an encampment allegedly protesting the Israel-Hamas war was cleared Monday, May 6, 2024 at Hubbard Park on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.

University of Iowa policy prohibits camping, structures on campus grounds

Under a code for “conditions of use of university facilities and outdoor spaces," the University of Iowa prohibits camping at all of the school’s outdoor locations, “unless supported and approved through a university-wide initiative or specifically related to the academic mission of the institution and approved by the University Events Committee.”

The policy does say camping is allowed only in Hubbard Park, if approved.

The university code also states that no structures (which include tents, platforms or vehicle) should be “placed or erected in reserved outdoor space locations unless supported and approved through a University-wide initiative or specifically related to the academic mission of the institution.”

The University of Iowa allows "structures and equipment, such as tents, tables, huts, kiosks, booths, vehicles, or similar structures," at Hubbard Park only if they are approved by the University Events Committee "in connection with an authorized group event or activity."

Violators may be subject to criminal and/or university disciplinary sanctions, according to the policy.

Appeals can be made to the associate dean of students and the executive director of the Iowa Memorial Union, Bill Nelson, according to university policy.

"Encampments are not permitted under university policies, and violations of university policy will not be tolerated," the University of Iowa Police Department said in its release. "Any behavior that violates applicable law or university policy may be subject to criminal and/or university disciplinary sanctions.

The University of Iowa has not responded to the Press-Citizen's request for comment. The P-C has been unable to reach members of the University of Iowa Action for Palestine group.

The beginnings of an encampment allegedly protesting the Israel-Hamas war was cleared Monday, May 6, 2024 at Hubbard Park on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.

More: Iowa City student group continues weekend peaceful Israel-Hamas war protest on campus

Other campus protests spark free speech debate

Monday's encampment was erected less than 24 hours after a three-day protest organized by the University of Iowa Justice in Palestine (SJP) concluded Sunday night.

There appears to be no direct affiliation between the two groups.

The University of Iowa Justice in Palestine group was adamant that they were not organizing an encampment during its demonstration, which started at noon Friday, May 3 on the Pentacrest. The demonstration included time for prayer, regular protests, and stations for handmade artwork.

In an email to the Press-Citizen last week, campus safety said, "Community members are permitted to exercise their First Amendment rights in outdoor areas of campus if it complies with reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions, and as long as the conduct is lawful, and does not impede access to a facility or use of walkways, interfere with vehicle traffic, or disrupt the functioning of the institution. Encampments will not be permitted under university policies."

The University of Iowa's free speech guidelines outline what is permitted during an on-campus demonstration.

Permitted activities include peaceful assembly, distributing flyers and brochures, respecting others' right to assemble or engage in speech and following university policies and local, state and federal laws.

Demonstrators could face disciplinary action if they block entrances, exits or roadways, vandalize property, "erect structures or signs," use "amplified sound" outside of "designated times and areas" or without permission, or attempt to "intimidate, badger, or coerce others into viewing or listening to a message."

Engaging in physical violence, creating disruptions within campus buildings and "shout(ing) down" a speaker are also forbidden.

The guidelines warn that violating laws or university policies may result in "disciplinary action or criminal charges."

More: Live updates: Students in Iowa City, University of Iowa lead protests supporting Palestinians

Jessica Rish is an entertainment, dining and business reporter for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. She can be reached at JRish@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rishjessica_

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: UI police shut down attempted Israel-Hamas war protest encampment