University of Iowa awaits approval on $74 million maternity unit expansion project

The University of Iowa is seeking approval for a $74 million maternity unit expansion project at the John Pappajohn Pavilion.

At the June 12 Board of Regent’s meeting, the university will seek approval for schematic design, project description and budget approval. If approved, the $74 million project will be funded through the Hospital Revenue Bonds and University Hospitals Building Usage Funds and is intended to start in the fall of this year and be completed by the end of 2026.

The expansion project of the seventh floor is anticipated to receive a green light at the June meeting, building on a series of previous approvals dating back to 2022. The university secured permission to proceed with planning in January 2022, followed by construction manager selection in November 2022. In July 2023, the design consultant was chosen, and various design phase approvals were granted throughout August 2023.

The proposed expansion project aims to address the increasing need for inpatient beds, specifically for postpartum care, and support the growth of the midwifery program on the 30,000-square-foot floor. The University of Iowa over the years has noted an increased need for inpatient beds and is particularly urgent for postpartum needs. The project will increase the number of antepartum and postpartum beds from 38 to 61, according to Laura Shoemaker, public relations manager for University of Iowa Healthcare.

This project expansion also includes updates to current water and electrical infrastructure on the floor.

Previously, University of Iowa considered adding an additional floor to the JPP building, but the proposal was rejected due to cost limitations. The expansion of the seventh floor is because no other suitable locations within the facility were identified and the seventh floor keeps mothers close to their babies.

