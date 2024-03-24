How the University of Illinois Springfield is preparing for an AI-driven world

In an age where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries from healthcare to finance, the University of Illinois Springfield stands at the forefront of educational innovation.

By integrating AI across its curriculum, UIS breaks the mold of traditional tech-centric programs, extending its reach to all academic fields, including the liberal arts.

This strategy not only prepares students for the AI-driven world but also places UIS as a beacon of interdisciplinary learning. Imagine a future where AI not only powers machines but also enhances human creativity and decision-making across every sector. UIS is not just imagining this future; it's actively building it.

AI academics

UIS offers a range of AI-focused educational programs, including a master’s degree in data analytics, a graduate certificate in data analytics and various undergraduate programs and courses incorporating generative AI, machine learning, deep learning and neural networks.

The curriculum spans foundational to advanced AI concepts, preparing students for the technological forefront of AI. Since 2015, UIS has been incorporating AI into its teaching, pioneering classroom learning.

Additionally, UIS extends its AI education through professional development opportunities, offering boot camps and workshops focused on AI certification and embedding AI into secondary education.

These efforts are enhanced by Innovate Springfield, which widens the horizons of AI learning and applications to the community.

AI innovation and research

Central to UIS' AI efforts is the establishment of the AI Liberal Arts Lab, the Orion Lab and the AI Campus Learning Community. Overseen by the AI Steering Committee, these initiatives form the cornerstone of an interdisciplinary learning and innovation ecosystem.

By merging the analytical skills and creative perspectives from liberal arts with the advanced technical aspects of AI, UIS aims to cultivate collaborative environments. These spaces encourage faculty, students and business leaders to explore and develop AI applications and deliberate on their impacts on society.

UIS' dedication to AI is evidenced by its wide-ranging AI research in fields such as agriculture, healthcare, criminal justice, defense, philosophy and education, with significant contributions published by its faculty.

The institution is investigating the impact of generative AI on education, striving to revolutionize learning and teaching strategies. This research aims to leverage AI to tailor learning, improve teaching methods and equip students for a world shaped by AI.

Academic integrity and ethics

Amid the enthusiasm for AI's potential, UIS remains focused on the challenges it poses to academic integrity. The university is actively engaged in discussions aimed at safeguarding academic standards in the age of AI.

This involves a careful balance between encouraging the use of AI, while preventing its misuse. Initiatives include crafting guidelines for the ethical use and development of AI, enhancing awareness about the value of originality and revising curricula and teaching methods to deter academic misconduct.

Investing in AI technology and security UIS is working with the University of Illinois System to enhance our AI computing and research capabilities by bolstering our technological infrastructure. The goal is to give students, faculty and staff the resources they need to carry out their work in an ever-evolving world where AI will continue to grow in importance.

Additionally, UIS recently introduced Microsoft Copilot with data protection, a state-of-the-art generative AI service aimed at improving academic and administrative tasks while ensuring data safety and compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and other regulations. Together, these steps underscore UIS' commitment to leading in AI research and education, all while ensuring data privacy.

Looking toward the future

UIS is not only shaping an innovative educational framework but also securing a strategic position to influence and drive the future of AI. This cutting-edge role in AI education and community engagement ensures UIS has a significant voice in the ongoing dialogue about AI’s role in society, enabling the institution to contribute to shaping ethical standards, policies and practices in the AI realm.

As UIS integrates AI into its curriculum and fosters a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration, it is effectively preparing a new generation of leaders who are equipped to navigate the complexities of an AI-driven world. These leaders will not only excel in their careers but will also be pivotal in guiding the ethical and strategic direction of AI applications, ensuring that advancements in technology are harnessed for the greater good. In doing so, UIS' influence extends from the classroom to the global stage, positioning its community to be at the forefront of AI innovation and governance.

Jessica Baumberger is the director of web and digital strategy at the University of Illinois Springfield. She is a web developer and IT professional with 17 years of experience in designing, architecting and coding websites.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Preparing for an AI-driven world