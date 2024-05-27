University High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

University High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Sunday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Of the 541 graduates, 226 received scholar designations; 241 received industry scholar designations; 28 received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; and 18 earned an associate degree.

University High School Class of 2024 Commencement Ceremony, Sunday May 26, 2024 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Nine students are entering the military.

The senior class as a whole earned 28,707 hours of community service and almost $4 million in scholarships.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: University High School graduation photos live from the Ocean Center