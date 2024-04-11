University of New Hampshire announces June 1 enrollment deadline due to FAFSA delays

DURHAM — In light of this year’s federal financial aid (FAFSA) delays, the University of New Hampshire is extending the deposit deadline to June 1, to provide families with more time to consider financial aid packages.

"College is a big investment and we want to ensure future Wildcats have the opportunity to thoroughly assess financial aid packages and make an informed decision about enrollment," the university said in a press release. "UNH awards more than $200 million annually in scholarships and financial aid, with 88% of students receiving need-based aid."

UNH also recently launched a Net Price Calculator tool to help families better understand college costs. This tool takes less than five minutes to complete and provides personalized data based on an individual’s financial circumstances. Costs can be calculated monthly, annually or over the course of a college career.

Individuals with questions or in need of assistance may reach out to UNH’s admissions office or student financial services team. UNH stated the staff can answer questions about award packages, provide guidance on affording higher education and offer clarification on any aspect of the financial aid process.

