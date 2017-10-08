University of Exeter students investigated over hi-vis jackets making fun of rape and the Las Vegas massacre

Pictured: Two students on a night out with a student society group which sparked outrage in Exeter

University of Exeter students are being investigated by the university after they were pictured on a night out wearing jackets emblazoned with swastikas and messages mocking the Las Vegas massacre.

The students, who have caused outrage among peers at Exeter after images emerged on social media, are believed to have been attending a social event associated with Camborne School of Mines society, the university’s geoscience and mining faculty.

They were pictured wearing high visibility tabards plastered with controversial jokes, including a comment about "floor 32" - believed to be a reference to the Las Vegas massacre.

The insensitive jibes comes less than a week after 58 people and more than 500 people were injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

The students involved were later urged to take down any photos from social media which may incriminate them during the investigation, according to the student newspaper The Tab.

They were also told to destroy any clothing inscribed with offensive material.

View photos A message posted on Facebook following the incident apologising for the group's behaviour More

In messages uploaded to a social media group, the students involved were told: "Whatever you do, do not wear your high vis from last night to your practical. I hope you enjoyed the evening but to stay safe do not wear anything from last night again.

''Please destroy any high-vis tops you have (you can make new ones next year). If you have any photos or videos, delete them now. This is for your best interest and us as a committee."

A University of Exeter spokesman said: "The University of Exeter and the Falmouth and Students Union (FXU) have a zero-tolerance policy towards racist, misogynist or similarly highly-offensive behaviour of any form.

''As soon as we were made aware of this incident we sought immediately to identify the students and organisers involved and demanded that all offensive material be removed.

''An investigation was launched immediately and the consequences for anyone found to have breached our code of conduct will be determined by our disciplinary processes.

"We take the welfare and wellbeing of all our students, and our relationship with the local community, very seriously and are extremely disappointed by these unacceptable actions displayed by a small number of students, and we apologise unreservedly for the offence caused."

@HarryYorke1