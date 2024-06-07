University District man accused of creating child porn faces additional federal charges

A University District man who police say created child sexual abuse material with a young girl known to him is now facing federal charges.

Columbus police arrested Timothi Cramer, 43, May 30 on charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor in Franklin County Municipal Court.

He now faces federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and distributing child pornography filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

According to an affidavit filed by investigators in federal court, on March 26, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about nearly 400 images being uploaded to a Google account. The account was traced to a Google account registered to Cramer, court records say.

At least one of the images uploaded by the account had metadata showing it was created in February in Columbus, according to court records. The NCMEC passed the information to Columbus investigators who executed a search warrant for the Google account and other social media accounts. Investigators also identified a young girl known to Cramer in the pictures, according to court records.

Columbus police also found hundreds of photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material in Cramer's accounts, court records say..

Police executed a search warrant at Cramer's home on Indianola Avenue on May 29 and found some of the images from the online accounts on his cell phone, according to court records.

Cramer admitted to taking at least one photograph of the young girl he had access to, the affidavit says.

Federal court records show Cramer is being held in detention pending a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Federal courts do not use a cash bond system.

According to court records, Cramer had spent about 16 years in prison after being convicted in Florida of aggravated child abuse.

Records in that case show Cramer and his fiancé admitted to starving the fiancé's then 2-year-old son, to the point that he weighed 22 pounds and suffered from chronic malnutrition when the child. Cramer also abused the child and would throw the child into a closet when Cramer was "having a bad day," court records say.

