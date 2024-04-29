University of Chicago students start encampment to protest war in Middle East

CHICAGO — Students at the University of Chicago are now joining many other movements at colleges around the country and protesting the war in the Middle East.

Students at the university have set up a camp in the main quad of the campus to stand in solidarity with what’s happening in Gaza.

Northwestern reaches agreement with pro-Palestinian demonstrators to end tent encampment on campus

Anuh, with Students for Justice in Palestine, said there are some demands here for those running the school.

“The university is very deeply invested in weapons manufacturers giving weapons to Israel, like Boeing,” Anuj said.”We will stay here until the university divests every single dollar.”

The tents are there for the foreseeable future with the dean of the students releasing a message Monday afternoon saying it’s a situation being monitored closely.

You can read the full statement below.

“We believe its within the university’s power and mission as a place which wishes to promote free speech and expression and learning that will better the world,” Theodore Johnson, the president of Students Disability Justice, said.

Johnson, who is amongst those taking part, talked about a friend who has suffered incredible loss.

“One of my close friends has lost dozens of family members in Gaza,” Johnson said. “Her remaining family members are living in a state of precarity.”

His hope, like others protesting, is to help shine a light on the lives caught up in chaos.

“We believe that by doing this we are pushing our campus and the world at large towards a more just and peaceful world,” Johnson said.

