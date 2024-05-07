University of Chicago police begin to clear out encampments protesting war on Gaza

CHICAGO — Police have begun to clear out anti-war encampments set up by University of Chicago students protesting Israel’s war on Gaza on the school’s main quad early Tuesday morning.

University police took down tents and began to block off many entrances to the main quad just before 5 a.m. This was the ninth day of encampment.

Police threw out flyers into the crowd with a final warning before students would be arrested.

The flyer stated that students who would be arrested will face disciplinary charges and be placed on disciplinary leave of absence. The arrest wound be for criminal trespassing.

University of Chicago faculty members speak out in support of student protestors

A number of protestors have moved out of the quad and towards the south side of the quad.

It is still unclear how many protesters are still present on the quad. There has been no word on any arrests.

This story is currently developing and WGN will update as more information is provided.

