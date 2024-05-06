University of Chicago faculty members speak out in support of protests Monday

CHICAGO — Faculty members at the University of Chicago are coming out in support of student protestors Monday.

About 120 faculty and staff stood in solidarity with student protestors during a press conference.

Monday marks the eighth day of encampment on the Main Quad of the campus by pro-Palestine protesters. It’s one of several around the country at college campuses.

Overnight, there was uncertainty as to whether there would be a police raid on the encampment. But as of 9 a.m. Monday, the encampment is still in place and there was no police raid.

‘Encampment cannot continue’: UChicago issues letter, asks community to avoid Main Quad

Student protestors were up until 3 a.m. preparing for police to move in. They divided into four color categories — those in “red” prepared to be arrested.

Over the weekend, students put up fencing around the encampment.

Faculty for justice in Palestine urged the administration to respect freedom of expression. They oppose, what they call, a significant police action.

On Friday, university police showed up, some in riot gear, when there was a confrontation between protestors and counter-demonstrators. Protestors in the encampment want U of C to disclose investments in weapons manufacturers and to divest from those connected to Israel.

Many Jewish leaders have called encampments nationwide a “platform for antisemitism.”

The leaders of the student protestors say negotiations with the administration remain at an impasse. The faculty members say they will urge the administration to resume those talks.

