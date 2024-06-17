University attendance remains strong, but Livingston County seniors are exploring other options

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Most local schools have already bid their seniors goodbye at graduation. Though bittersweet, the event calls to question the conundrum all seniors must face: What’s next?

The answer has grown increasingly diverse.

Attending a four-year university continues to be the most popular option for students in Livingston County. Howell Schools Director of Communications Thomas Gould shared that, in a survey of 199 local seniors, 91 indicated they plan on attending a four-year institution.

Hartland High School saw a similar proportion of students opting to attend a four-year university, at 279 of an estimated 460 graduates.

Most local schools have already bid their seniors goodbye at graduation, and many are looking beyond the traditional four-year university.

Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University are popular choices, though a smaller group chooses to attend Western Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, the University of Michigan and other colleges both in-state and out-of-state.

But more and more students are recognizing a four-year university isn't the be-all and end-all.

A choice rapidly growing in popularity is community college. Larger percentages of Livingston County students are choosing to pursue associate’s degrees at community schools, or initially attending them with the objective of later transferring to four-year institutions to obtain their bachelor’s degree. For these students, it means pursuing a secondary education without the hefty price tag.

“The number of students attending Washtenaw Community College continues to trend upward," said Rick Todd, superintendent of Pinckney Community Schools. "Which I believe is a direct result of our students being intentional in trying to save as much money as possible, as they are very aware of the significance of college debt."

Washtenaw Community College, Lansing Community College and Oakland Community College are all popular choices.

Similarly, trade schools have attracted a growing number of students. Hartland High School Principal James Fitzgerald reported “an increase in the number of students interested in career tech education, trades, apprenticeships and work-based learning.”

A survey conducted at Pinckney High School revealed that 17 out of the 130 reporting seniors plan to pursue a trade, including heavy equipment operation, pipefitting, firefighting and electrical work.

“I would anticipate this number will continue to grow in the future, as there is so much need in these areas," Outlaw said.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

A smaller population of students report different postsecondary plans. The military remains a viable option, with an average of 3-5% of Livingston County graduates going on to serve in the armed forces. Other graduates plan to head directly into the workforce. For Fowlerville High School, that option encompasses 15% of the graduating class of 2024.

Why the shift? Changing demands in the workforce and obstacles like COVID-19 have encouraged students to consider a wider variety of options, officials say.

“I believe more students consider taking a ‘gap’ year between high school graduation and their first year of college,” said Fowlerville Schools Superintendent Matthew Stuard. “Additionally, I believe more students are considering community college, trade schools, or colleges closer to home than perhaps they did in the past.”

— Ari Hickman is a sophomore at Brighton High School and a freelancer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Are seniors in Livingston County moving on from four-year universities?