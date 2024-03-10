The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff holds Spring Fling celebration commemorating 150th anniversary

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – It may have felt like winter Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop the fun and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from holding their Spring Fling.

This year’s community festival at Lake Saracen caps the year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of the university.

The theme for this year’s festival was mission, milestones, and memories.

“We’re looking forward to this next chapter of this 150 years to be written by the new students who are coming into this university, as we move forward enriching live and building communities, not just in the city of Pine Bluff but in cities across America,” Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington stated.

UAPB is the second oldest public college or university in Arkansas, after the U of A in Fayetteville. It was founded as the branch normal college in 1873.

The school is also the oldest and largest historically Black college or university in the state.

