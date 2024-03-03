University of Arkansas: HPER Building to undergo $24 million renovation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The HPER Building on the University of Arkansas campus will undergo a $24 million renovation, according to a news release.

The renovation will add “modern infrastructure and architectural updates to the building, as well as other features that will enhance students’ and members’ overall recreation experience.”

The HPER Building will receive updates such as:

13,000 square feet increase of fitness center space

Brand new turf functional training areas

Additional, updated fitness equipment

New and improved multi-purpose spaces

Functional and modernized locker rooms

Funding for the renovation comes from general obligation bonds supported by existing facilities fees, according to the news release.

The Board of Trustees approved the project in November 2023.

“This will be an impactful improvement for our students and the university community,” said Kristin DeAngelo, interim executive director of University Recreation. “We are thankful to students who led the efforts to fund this project and are now able to see it come to fruition.”

Rendering of the HPER exterior

Rendering of HPER interior

Rendering of HPER interior

Rendering of HPER interior

According to the release, all University Recreation programs and offerings will be available during the renovation, including the UREC Fitness Center, UREC Sports Complex, UREC Tennis Center and the Tsa La Gi Bike Park.

The news release also mentioned that the swimming pool in the HPER will be open and operating during the renovation.

“As we embark upon these upgrades, we continue to focus on the ability to better serve the student body at the University of Arkansas,” DeAngelo said.

The 15-month long renovation is expected to begin in summer 2024.

