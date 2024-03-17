University of Arkansas-Fort Smith officially eliminates five degrees

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith confirmed the elimination of five of its degrees following a board meeting on March 13.

The five degrees that will be eliminated are:

Computer-Aided Design – AAS and related certificates

General Technology Automotive Concentration – AAS and related certificates

Political Science – BA (the Political Science minor will remain)

Spanish – BA (the Spanish minor and certificate of proficiency will remain)

Theater – BA (the Theater minor will remain)

UAFS said the five programs combined to award just 23 associate and baccalaureate degrees in the fall, spring and summer of 2023.

Students protest UAFS’ proposal of degree elimination

University Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley told KNWA/FOX24 back in February those majors were considered non-viable by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

“If a program is not viable and it’s unapproved and it’s removed from state funding, that means the points we receive enrolled in those programs don’t actually net any state money for us,” Riley said.

Even though those majors are going away, the Spanish, Theatre and political sciences will still be available as minors.

New students will not be enrolled in the programs but those who are enrolled will still receive their degrees, according to Riley.

