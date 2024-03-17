University of Arkansas custodial workers protest against university’s consideration to outsource facility management jobs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— A protest was held Saturday in response to the University of Arkansas considering outsourcing its facility management jobs to a private company.

“It’s maddening. I give my all to for this place to be thrown aside,” said Curt Groce.

Groce is a custodial supervisor for the university. He has worked for the university for six years.

“I wanted to work for the university because I heard so much about it from family and friends that do live down here,” said Groce.

Groce says he still wants to be apart of U of A.

“The work that I do here. For the students. I take that to heart,” said Groce.

UA economist breaks down Arkansas’ unemployment rate

Groce says he works to keep the university safe for students, especially during the winter season.

“I’m here during the winter time. When they got snow and ice on the ground. I remove that so that they will be safe so they won’t have to slip and fall,” said Groce.

April Reisma is the president of the Arkansas Education Association. She says she wants everyone who works in education to know they should be valued.

“Every single person that works with education in the state of Arkansas contributes equally to the education of our students,” said Reisma.

Reisma says she was proud to see so many people come to support the U of A workers.

“Today was a shining example of being able to stand up together in unity not only with members but also community members,” said Reisma.

If the university does decide to outsource, current employees will still keep their salary. However, they could lose some benefits. If employees are moved from a public sector to a private one they can be fired at will.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.