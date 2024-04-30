University of Arizona Student Fatally Shot at Off-Campus Party While Waiting for Uber, Friends Say

No arrests have been made in the early morning shooting of 20-year-old Erin Jones

KGUN9/YouTube Erin Jones was fatally shot outside a house party Sunday

A University of Arizona student was killed at an off-campus party in Tucson last weekend.

Three other people were injured in the Sun., April 28, shooting incident, which occurred around 1:40 a.m.

Police said officers were called to the 3200 block of E. 5th St. after several people called 911 to report the shooting.

Officers found University of Arizona student Erin Jones, 20, outside the home.

Friends said Jones was waiting for an Uber when she was fatally shot, per CBS News. The Newport Beach, Calif., native was taken to Banner University Medical Center (BUMC) where she died.

Also transported to the hospital was a woman who was found in a vehicle, a teen and an adult male. All three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

“Details are extremely limited at this time, and investigators are actively working on what led up to the shooting,” according to a Tucson Police Department press release. “They believe there was a large gathering at the residence before the shooting took place, and several witnesses left the area prior to police arriving.”

A neighbor told KOLD that “there was a bunch of screaming and commotion. Immediately, myself and my neighbors took a look at our cameras to see what was happening and we saw a bunch of kids running down Fifth Street and kids running in the alley. A lot looked like they were ducking for cover.”

Police believe there were several University of Arizona students at the party.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Jones was a graduate of Corona Del Mar High School, where she'd been a member of the soccer team.

"I am at a loss for words about the tragic loss of life of our class of 2022 graduate, Erin Jones,” Jake Haley, Corona Del Mar Middle/ High School principal wrote, per CBS News. “Erin was a well-known student on the Corona Del Mar campus and the ripple effect of the loss will be felt by many, especially our soccer community, where Erin was an active member."

"Erin had a passion for the game of soccer, but most importantly had a passion of being a kind and inclusive teammate to all," soccer coach Bryan Middleton said, according to CBS News.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.



