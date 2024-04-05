University of Alabama will host a public viewing of Monday's solar eclipse

The University of Alabama's physics and astronomy department will host a public viewing of Monday's solar eclipse on the Tuscaloosa campus.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will be held weather permitting at 1 p.m. on the southeast section of the Quad, on the corner of University Boulevard and Sixth Avenue.

Complimentary eclipse glasses will be available there as well as outside these UA libraries: Gorgas, Bruno and Rogers. The glasses will ensure safe viewing of the eclipse ad will be available while supplies last.

Anna Neighbors views the eclipse in front of the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library on the Quad at the University of Alabama Monday, August 21, 2017.

The eclipse is expected to occur around 1:25 p.m. in the Tuscaloosa area.

Experts from UA's physics and astronomy department will be on hand to offer insights and educate the public about the eclipse.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa will have partly to mostly cloudy skies around the time of the eclipse, with a slight chance or rain and a temperature around 78 degrees.

