Unity Hospice opening a second resale shop, this time in De Pere | Streetwise

The new resale shop will open in late summer at 1302 S. Broadway St., in De Pere.

DE PERE — De Pere shoppers will soon find clothes and household goods at a new resale shop opening in late summer.

Unity, a nonprofit health care provider that offers caregiving services, is opening a second Resale Shoppe, this time at 1302 S. Broadway, in De Pere. This location will provide a place for the community to donate or purchase household goods and clothing, according to a news release.

The shop will enable Unity to reach new customers while enhancing customer convenience for those currently traveling to the west side location at 1641 Commanche Ave., Suite G, in Ashwaubenon.

Paakou Vang, a store manager for Unity, said this location will add extra funding for CommUnity Care, a financial assistance program.

"Your donations of upscale and unique home décor, furniture, housewares, clothing, jewelry and antiques are needed now to fill the new Shoppe,” Vang said in the news release.

The nonprofit is seeking at least 50 volunteers to operate the new store. Orientation for new volunteers will begin in June. Those interested in volunteering can apply at unityhospice.org/Volunteer-Application.

Donna Hanson, a marketing assistant for Unity, said store hours will depend on how many volunteers they can find.

For now, she hopes the store can be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Unity Hospice opening a second resale store in De Pere