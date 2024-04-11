'Unity and diversity': How Arizona Eid Festival works to bring communities together

From food trucks to local vendors to a live petting zoo, the Arizona Eid Festival 2024 provided something that all ages could enjoy.

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of people across the Valley gathered at Gilbert Regional Park to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic tradition that celebrates the end of Ramadan. After 30 days of fasting, Muslims are encouraged to celebrate the end of abstention with food and family-friendly activities, according to festival organizer Ahmed Fayad.

With Ramadan officially ending on Tuesday, April 9, the Eid Festival had an expected turnout of nearly 5,000 guests in attendance.

The Arizona Muslim Alliance, a nonprofit organization encompassing 30 mosques and Islamic-based institutions across the state, brought the Arizona Eid Festival to the Phoenix area for the second year in a row, with the first event held in Tempe last year.

For Fayad, who represents the Arizona Muslim Alliance, the Eid Festival grants the opportunity for Muslims to "celebrate religion and culture."

"(The festival) represents the beauty, diversity and loving nature of this religion," Fayad said.

In addition to commemorating the religious holiday, non-Muslim families, groups and individuals were also invited to join in on the festivities, with a mission of "unity and diversity" among the Gilbert community, according to Fayad.

Yasmin Bounerzoug, a local volunteer and head of entertainment for the event, hoped to provide "all-out goodness" for guests, combining "fun with education" in activities that were aimed toward children "of all backgrounds."

"I like the idea of bringing the communities together, both Muslim and non-Muslim," Bounerzoug said. "It's a day where we can all come together. Hopefully, everyone here makes a new friend today."

For Usman Kahn, a Phoenix resident and volunteer for two different Islamic nonprofits in the Valley, the Eid Festival presented an opportunity to "give back to the community."

"This is a way for us to be able to come together and be in solidarity while there are things that are going on abroad," Kahn said. "The model is that you still come together as a community and you still celebrate and you still keep moving forward."

Additionally, Kahn hopes the event is able to "bridge the gap" between communities.

"(The Eid Festival) is a way for us to display our unity within ... the Arizona community at large, and to try to foster a relationship of understanding," Kahn said. "A lot of times, folks don't know who we are, or they have misconceptions. So this is a way for us to really be on the ground and interact with people and try to get them to understand who we are."

Vaya Laimeche, who represented the Muslim American Society's Arizona branch, has used her platform to advertise upcoming events for the organization for the past three years, in addition to serving as a food vendor for the festival.

"Our community is very tight-knit," Laimeche said. "It's a good event to have and it takes a lot of work to put into, so I hope that everybody enjoys and comes away with something good."

