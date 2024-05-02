United Ways for Kent, Ottawa and Allegan combine to form one organization

United Way organizations serving Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties are banding together to form one group serving West Michigan.

WEST MICHIGAN — United Way organizations serving Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties are banding together to form one group serving West Michigan.

The United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties and the Heart of West Michigan United Way, which served Kent County, will be one organization moving forward, leaders announced Tuesday, April 30. The combined organization will be known as the Heart of West Michigan United Way. Ottawa and Allegan combined their own operations over the past few years.

President and CEO of Heart of West Michigan Michelle Van Dyke, and Board Chair of the United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties Deborah Erickson addressed the move in a video announcement Tuesday.

“We know that community needs don’t stop at county lines, and neither does the collaboration needed to address them,” Van Dyke said. “By working together, we can build thriving communities for all here in West Michigan.”

According to a post on the United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties website, the collaboration is expected to reduce costs and increase operating efficiency while continuing the organization’s mission.

“This will ensure partner agencies across the region continue to receive the funding they need to change outcomes,” the post reads.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

Money raised through local businesses, foundations and individual contributors in each county will be allocated within that county, or as directed by the donor’s intent, according to the website.

Each of the three existing physical locations, one each in Ottawa, Allegan and Kent, will remain. The organization’s board of directors will include members from all three counties moving forward.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: United Ways for Kent, Ottawa, Allegan combine to form one organization