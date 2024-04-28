United Way: Still springing forward with the United Way

Spring not only brings showers and flowers, but spring also brings lots of activities to the United Way. On April 25, we had a successful Health Check Event at St. Mary’s Activities Center in Adrian.

We thank our partners: ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital lab partners, Family Medical Center, and our volunteers from the First Presbyterian Churches of Tecumseh and Adrian and ProMedica Adrian Ebeid Neighborhood Promise project. Our friends with the Senior Health Fair also hosted their event across the parking lot at the Adrian Senior Center on the same day. This made for a great community collaboration for preventative and proactive health services. Our Adrian Area Fall Health Check will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the United Methodist Church of Adrian, 1245 W. Maple Ave., Adrian.

Laura Schultz Pipis, executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties

Another sure sign of spring is golfing. Please join us as we kick off the golf season with our Fourth Annual Lenawee Charity Golf Outing on Friday, May 17, at the Raisin Valley Golf Club in Tecumseh. The cost is $100 per golfer. To register as a player, go to unitedwayMLC.org. To be a sponsor, contact me as noted below. We have lots of sponsor opportunities. The Raisin Valley Golf Club has recently renovated their clubhouse, and this is a great way to see the new space at a great venue! We always have a fund time.

This spring we also held our 22nd Annual Everyday Heroes event on April 3 with 200 attendees, and we will be hosting two other Health Check events in Bedford (May 9) and Dundee (May 23). That’s five total events in April and May! Whew — our life at the United Way is FULL!

The United Way funds 10 local Lenawee County agency programs and serves as a donor designation vehicle for 30-plus additional agencies. All funds raised in Lenawee County stay in Lenawee County. We appreciate your support to help fight poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health and substance use disorders, domestic violence, and other important community needs.

For more information about donating to the United Way, please contact us! Call us at 517-264-6821, email lpipis@unitedwaymlc.org, visit us at 136 E. Maumee St., Ste. 15, Adrian, MI 49221 or visit our website at unitedwaymlc.org PLEASE NOTE that we are in the process of moving (around the corner) to Suite #13 at the Gallery of Shops in downtown Adrian. We hope the renovations will be finished soon as we have been displaced for a while! We will be sharing the space with Goodwill Industries of Southeast Michigan. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok social media platforms, too!

— Laura Schultz Pipis is the executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: United Way: Still springing forward with the United Way