United Way of the Ozarks selects new president and CEO to replace retiring Greg Burris

Brandi VanAntwerp is set to take over as president and CEO of United Way of the Ozarks after Greg Burris retires at the end of June.

United Way of the Ozarks has selected a new leader to take over for current president and CEO Greg Burris after he retires June 30. Brandi VanAntwerp, who has served as executive director of FosterAdopt Connect since 2021, will take on the role, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

VanAntwerp has more than 16 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, according to the UWO news release, with success in fundraising and development at CoxHealth Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Nashville-based T. J. Martell Foundation and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She was selected by the UWO Board of Directors through a national search that began in January when Burris announced his retirement plans.

"We are delighted to have found such talent and heart locally and are gratified that so many excellent candidates from around the country stepped forward for this position," board chair David Agee said in the release.

Greg Burris, president and CEO of the United Way of the Ozarks, speaks at an announcement of a $375,000 Let's Get to Work Fund to support workers and job seekers who face transportation barriers on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Burris has served as the president and CEO since 2019. After stepping down from the full-time leadership role, he will still remain part of the UWO's work. Burris will become the organization's part-time executive director of Give 5, the civic matchmaking program that introduces local retirees to meaningful community volunteer opportunities.

VanAntwerp will join UWO as president-elect on June 17 before taking on the full role July 1. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Belmont University and an Associate of Arts degree from Cottey College. She has been recognized by the Springfield Business Journal as one of Southwest Missouri's Most Influential Women of 2023. She is an active member of various local groups, including Springfield PTAs. She has twice run for Springfield School Board but failed to be elected.

"My personal mission and that of UWO align so well — to champion our community’s children and provide pathways out of poverty," VanAntwerp said in the release.

