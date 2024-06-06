United Way of the Ozarks' Day of Caring will benefit dozens of area nonprofits

Volunteers paint walls at the Franciscan Villa apartments during the United Way's Day of Caring on Thursday, June 23, 2022. For 2024, United Way of the Ozarks is expecting more than 1,400 volunteers.

The United Way of the Ozarks is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year, when countless community members come together to support area nonprofits.

The United Way of the Ozarks is hosting its 32nd annual Day of Caring on Thursday, June 13. The day-long event partners area nonprofits with local employees to complete necessary service projects at no cost. This year, around 42 nonprofits will benefit from Day of Caring.

Mary Sue Hoban, United Way of the Ozarks director of communication and engagement, said as of Tuesday, 1,430 volunteers have signed up to complete 121 projects. This is the highest number of volunteers since 2020 and about 400 volunteers higher than in 2023.

As of Tuesday, this year's benefiting nonprofits are:

American Red Cross of Southern MIssouri

Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks

Boys & Girls Club of Springfield

CASA of Southwest MIssouri

Catholic Churches of Southern Missouri

Child Adovacy Center

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Convoy of Hope

Council of Churches of the Ozarks

Development Center of the Ozarks

Dickerson Park Zoo

The Discovery Center

Dogwood Ranch in Rogersville

Doula Foundation

Drew Lewis Foundation

Eden Animal Haven in Brighton

Fair Grove Historical and Preservation Society

FosterAdopt Connect

Friends of the Garden

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland

Greene County MU Extension

Master Gardeners of the Ozarks

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield

Harmony House

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

James River Basin Partnership

KVC Missouri - Great Circle

Maple Park Cemetery

Ozarks Food Harvest

Ozarks Literacy Council

Pat Jones YMCA

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks

Springfield Community Gardens

Springfield-Greene County Library District

Springfield-Greene County Park Board

The Brook Wellness Center in Branson

The Kitchen, Inc.

The Tooth Truck

The Victim Center

United Way of the Ozarks

Victory Mission

Watershed Committee of the Ozarks

Women's Medical Respite

The list may change as Day of Caring approaches, Hoban said.

Example projects include painting animal exhibit barns at Dickerson Park Zoo, helping build a new home for Habitat for Humanity, rebuilding a swinging bridge for Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and organizing toy donations at Branson's The Brook Wellness Center, Hoban said. Gardening, landscaping, cleaning and organizing supply drives are all popular projects.

Each year, Day of Caring kicks off with a free volunteer breakfast program at Hammons Field with pancakes provided by Village Inn. Missouri sports broadcaster Ned Reynolds and Springfield Cardinals Baseball and Community Ambassador Scott Bailes will emcee the morning program. The Queen City Ukulele Club and Grupo Latinoamericano will provide live entertainment. This program is solely intended for Day of Caring volunteers.

A bit of background on Day of Caring

United Way organizations across the world host day-long volunteerism events each June. The United Way of the Ozarks' Day of Caring was established in 1992 by a handful of local community members.

Though the morning breakfast and program is now held at Hammons Field, when Day of Caring started, the morning kickoff was held at Phelps Grove Park. For the inaugural Day of Caring, about 150-200 volunteers participated, The Bank of Missouri President David Cook previously told the News-Leader.

