United Way of the Ozarks' Day of Caring will benefit dozens of area nonprofits
The United Way of the Ozarks is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year, when countless community members come together to support area nonprofits.
The United Way of the Ozarks is hosting its 32nd annual Day of Caring on Thursday, June 13. The day-long event partners area nonprofits with local employees to complete necessary service projects at no cost. This year, around 42 nonprofits will benefit from Day of Caring.
Mary Sue Hoban, United Way of the Ozarks director of communication and engagement, said as of Tuesday, 1,430 volunteers have signed up to complete 121 projects. This is the highest number of volunteers since 2020 and about 400 volunteers higher than in 2023.
As of Tuesday, this year's benefiting nonprofits are:
American Red Cross of Southern MIssouri
Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks
Boys & Girls Club of Springfield
CASA of Southwest MIssouri
Catholic Churches of Southern Missouri
Child Adovacy Center
Community Partnership of the Ozarks
Convoy of Hope
Council of Churches of the Ozarks
Development Center of the Ozarks
Dickerson Park Zoo
The Discovery Center
Dogwood Ranch in Rogersville
Doula Foundation
Drew Lewis Foundation
Eden Animal Haven in Brighton
Fair Grove Historical and Preservation Society
FosterAdopt Connect
Friends of the Garden
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
Greene County MU Extension
Master Gardeners of the Ozarks
Habitat for Humanity of Springfield
Harmony House
Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
James River Basin Partnership
KVC Missouri - Great Circle
Maple Park Cemetery
Ozarks Food Harvest
Ozarks Literacy Council
Pat Jones YMCA
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks
Springfield Community Gardens
Springfield-Greene County Library District
Springfield-Greene County Park Board
The Brook Wellness Center in Branson
The Kitchen, Inc.
The Tooth Truck
The Victim Center
United Way of the Ozarks
Victory Mission
Watershed Committee of the Ozarks
Women's Medical Respite
The list may change as Day of Caring approaches, Hoban said.
Example projects include painting animal exhibit barns at Dickerson Park Zoo, helping build a new home for Habitat for Humanity, rebuilding a swinging bridge for Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and organizing toy donations at Branson's The Brook Wellness Center, Hoban said. Gardening, landscaping, cleaning and organizing supply drives are all popular projects.
Each year, Day of Caring kicks off with a free volunteer breakfast program at Hammons Field with pancakes provided by Village Inn. Missouri sports broadcaster Ned Reynolds and Springfield Cardinals Baseball and Community Ambassador Scott Bailes will emcee the morning program. The Queen City Ukulele Club and Grupo Latinoamericano will provide live entertainment. This program is solely intended for Day of Caring volunteers.
A bit of background on Day of Caring
United Way organizations across the world host day-long volunteerism events each June. The United Way of the Ozarks' Day of Caring was established in 1992 by a handful of local community members.
Though the morning breakfast and program is now held at Hammons Field, when Day of Caring started, the morning kickoff was held at Phelps Grove Park. For the inaugural Day of Caring, about 150-200 volunteers participated, The Bank of Missouri President David Cook previously told the News-Leader.
