United Way of Odessa recognizes American Momentum Bank with Spotlight Award

Apr. 6—United Way of Odessa presented American Momentum Bank with the Spotlight Award during an event at the MCM Grandé Hotel and FUNDome in Odessa on February 27.

Hosted by United Way of Odessa, the event highlighted the success of the organization's 2023 campaign. The Spotlight Award recognized American Momentum Bank for being a consistently strong supporter of United Way of Odessa and its mission and fundraising goals.

"United Way of Odessa is honored to have chosen American Momentum Bank as the 2023 Spotlight Award Winner," Stephanie Cavazos, Board President, United Way of Odessa, said in a news release. "The bank has been a supporter of ours for over 20 years and has helped to empower the United Way of Odessa to continue to serve and improve our community, so that we can continue to be Strength in Numbers."

As a partner of United Way of Odessa, American Momentum Bank regularly welcomes the organization to speak at its four local branches and share its mission with bank employees. The bank is also an active participant in United Way of Odessa events and supports the nonprofit and its growth in the local community.

"Being a community bank, giving back to the community where we live is important to our mission and our employees," Jarod Thomas, West Texas President, American Momentum Bank, said in the release. "We're grateful to partner with organizations like United Way of Odessa, which are doing incredible work in our community and making Odessa a great place for all of our residents to live."

Founded in 1951, the United Way of Odessa is committed to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community to advance the common good. The organization supports programs in 10 counties and 43 zip codes. Through the work of 22 funded programs, it ensures that individual lives and entire neighborhoods are being transformed and able to reach their greatest potential.